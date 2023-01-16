Pittsfield Covenience Store Sells $100,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Friday
The wish fulfillment of truly making 2023 a HAPPY NEW YEAR continues for some lucky individuals. In fact, this past Friday, an individual right here in Berkshire County became $100,000(minus what the state takes, of course) richer!
According to the Mass State Lottery, this past Friday, January 13th(That's right! Friday the 13th, no less!), a winning scratch ticket was sold at one of Pittsfield's favorite gas station/convenience stores, Cumberland Farms.
On Friday, some lucky son-of-a-gun purchased a $2 "$100,000 Cash Back" scratch ticket, and it paid off BIG-TIME. $100,000.00!! As I said, that's a nice way to get the new(and hopefully better) year started.
Sure, I could be bitter but hey, "you can't win if you don't play", right? And I don't buy them anymore so here's a hearty, heartfelt CONGRATULATIONS to the lucky winner (whoever that person may be)!
Just think. What could you buy for less than $100,000?
You could buy a slightly used motor home or RV that comfortably sleeps four and travel the country! Or, heck, get a passport if you don't already have one and spend some time in Canada!
You don't need to be filthy rich to snag yourself a cool new sports car. There are plenty of options to choose from whether it's a Mazda MX-5 Miata, a 2022 Ford Mustang, a Chevy Camaro, or a Volkswagon Jetta ALL costing below $100K!
Or you could buy something that you've always wanted that wasn't HUGELY expensive just monetarily out of reach like a hot tub for you and your spouse and then donate the rest to your favorite charity or to the growing number of homeless.
Or you could, like most of us probably if we won that kind of money, get yourself out of debt, pay off a student loan, or take the family on a once-in-a-lifetime vacation! The options are plentiful!