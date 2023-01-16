The wish fulfillment of truly making 2023 a HAPPY NEW YEAR continues for some lucky individuals. In fact, this past Friday, an individual right here in Berkshire County became $100,000(minus what the state takes, of course) richer!

Get our free mobile app

According to the Mass State Lottery, this past Friday, January 13th(That's right! Friday the 13th, no less!), a winning scratch ticket was sold at one of Pittsfield's favorite gas station/convenience stores, Cumberland Farms.

On Friday, some lucky son-of-a-gun purchased a $2 "$100,000 Cash Back" scratch ticket, and it paid off BIG-TIME. $100,000.00!! As I said, that's a nice way to get the new(and hopefully better) year started.

Sure, I could be bitter but hey, "you can't win if you don't play", right? And I don't buy them anymore so here's a hearty, heartfelt CONGRATULATIONS to the lucky winner (whoever that person may be)!

Just think. What could you buy for less than $100,000?

82636796 moodboard loading...

You could buy a slightly used motor home or RV that comfortably sleeps four and travel the country! Or, heck, get a passport if you don't already have one and spend some time in Canada!

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

You don't need to be filthy rich to snag yourself a cool new sports car. There are plenty of options to choose from whether it's a Mazda MX-5 Miata, a 2022 Ford Mustang, a Chevy Camaro, or a Volkswagon Jetta ALL costing below $100K!

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Or you could buy something that you've always wanted that wasn't HUGELY expensive just monetarily out of reach like a hot tub for you and your spouse and then donate the rest to your favorite charity or to the growing number of homeless.

Or you could, like most of us probably if we won that kind of money, get yourself out of debt, pay off a student loan, or take the family on a once-in-a-lifetime vacation! The options are plentiful!

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.

KEEP READING: Here are the best places to retire in America