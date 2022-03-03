If you're a regular listener of "Slater and Marjo In The Morning", you may have heard Slater mention that his dentist is Dr. Natalya Yantovsky on East St. in Pittsfield.

Yantovsky, who is a native of Belarus, and her husband Sergey, a native of Ukraine, posted to their Facebook page the following message.

Dr. Yantovsky will be delivering donations to a collection site that will be shipping the items to Ukraine this weekend. If you want to support the effort, please bring items from the attached list to our office by 5pm today and Dr. Yantovsky will cover the cost of shipping.

attachment-IMG_4750 loading...

If you have the means and would like to donate/drop off any of the aforementioned items above, you have until 5 p.m. TODAY (Thursday), March 3, 2022.

You can drop off items to Dr. Yantovsky's office located at 188 East St. in Pittsfield.

attachment-243910998_260641166067682_3211186832050603951_n loading...