Pittsfield Born Elizabeth Banks is Celebrating Her Birthday on Feb. 10

Pittsfield native and actress/director Elizabeth Banks is celebrating her 48th birthday today. As noted on Wikipedia, Banks was born in Pittsfield on Feb. 10, 1974, and grew up on Brown Street. Banks graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1992.

Banks made an appearance at her favorite Pittsfield ice cream spot last summer which you can check out by going here. In addition, she recently shared a virtual message of gratitude toward the Berkshire Health Care staff and all they have done during these trying times.

A few of Banks' movies that she is known for starring in and/or directing include the following:

Those movies are just the tip of the iceberg. You can view a list of all of Banks' movies by going here. Also, don't forget to check out 100 celebrities who were born in Massachusetts including Berkshire County.

