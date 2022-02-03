Pittsfield FD Honor Guard Mourns Fallen Firefighters In Baltimore

It's fairly customary for people in certain fields of employment to be supportive and mournful when a member of their work community loses their life. We have, without a doubt, seen countless examples of this since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. I have to say however that our first responders, and more specifically fire and police department members, are the most amazing in this aspect at coming together in difficult times.

This was certainly the case on Wednesday when members of the Pittsfield Fire Department Honor Guard made the long trek from Pittsfield to Baltimore, Maryland to honor and support three Baltimore firefighters that were killed in the line of duty last week.

A tragic building collapse claimed the lives of three firefighters...

A vacant rowhouse in Baltimore that caught fire had apparently collapsed on four firefighters as they worked inside the structure. Three of the firefighters were killed in the collapse. The firefighters that were killed: Lt. Paul Butrim; firefighter Kelsey Sadler, also a paramedic; and firefighter/EMT Kenny Lacayo. Another firefighter was listed in critical but stable condition at an area hospital.

Four Pittsfield firefighters made the trip...

The Pittsfield Fire Department Honor Guard members that made the trip to Baltimore include Shawn Leary, Mike McLaughlin, Mike Herman, and Dan McLaughlin. The memorial service for the three firefighters killed in the line of duty was held Wednesday.

The local firefighter's efforts were well received on Facebook...

Multiple comments were posted to Facebook in response to the post (below) thanking the four firefighters from Pittsfield for representing the Pittsfield Fire Department.

(The above post is from the Pittsfield Fire Department I.A.F.F Local 2647 Facebook page)

