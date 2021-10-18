Pittsfield Firefighter Captures Stunning Drone Shots Of Fall In The Berkshires
For those of you who are friends with Pittsfield firefighter Kyle Bailey, you may have seen some of the awesome drone shots he posts on his social media pages.
Bailey, who outwardly appears to have a great attitude about everything in life, has taken some awesome photos of our county that we all should see.
15 STUNNING DRONE SHOTS OF FALL IN WESTERN MA AND THE BERKSHIRES
1. SHELBURNE FALLS (FRANKLIN COUNTY)
2. DUBLIN, NH
3. WINDSOR, MA
4. WINDSOR, MA
5. WINDSOR, MA
6. FLORIDA, MA
7. PLAINFIELD, MA
8. BERKSHIRE, MA
9. DALTON, MA
10. DALTON, MA
11. RTE 2
12. BERKSHIRE, MA
13. LEE, MA
14. BERKSHIRE, MA
15. EASTHAM, MA
