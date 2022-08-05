Pittsfield Furniture, After 34 Years, Announces Closure, Huge Deals!
You've heard the radio commercials, 2 Brown St., 2 Brown St., 2 Brown St.! It's Pittsfield Furniture, and, after 34 years is announcing its closure and massive liquidation sale.
I had a chance to speak with Paul Clark on Friday and he said everything must go! To the bare walls!
Pittsfield Furniture has been located at 2 Brown St. since around the year 2000, before that they were located in the West Housatonic St. plaza that now houses U-Haul.
Don't forget about the Massachusetts Tax Free Weekend coming up as well. The sales tax holiday for 2022 will be held on Saturday, August 13 and Sunday, August 14. Retail items of up to $2,500, purchased in Massachusetts for personal use on these two days, will be exempt from sales tax.
All sales of motor vehicles, motorboats, meals, telecommunications services, gas, steam, electricity, tobacco products, marijuana or marijuana products, alcoholic beverages and of any single item whose price is in excess of $2,500, do not qualify for the sales tax holiday. -mass.gov
Paul Clark and everyone over at Pittsfield Furniture thanks everybody in the community for a successful 34 years!