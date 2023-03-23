Pittsfield Has Plans for Some New Pickleball Courts in Its Future

If you are someone who enjoys outdoor activities, or outdoor athletic activities for that matter, then you may just be in luck. Residents of Pittsfield have been wanting a new facility for years. It seems that the City of Pittsfield is meeting those demands with new pickleball courts.

As someone who grew up relatively physically active, I always looked forward to P.E. classes and getting to play any sport, really. But one of my absolute favorites was pickleball. In case you somehow have never had the pleasure of playing pickleball, it's like playing a combination of tennis and ping-pong. It's pretty awesome!

It seems that there will be a new six-court facility for pickleball that is coming to Springside Park in Pittsfield. According to Spectrum News 1, the courts will be next to the water tower off Benedict Road.

Jim McGrath, the Park and Open Space Program Manager, gave a statement on what the new courts will bring to Pittsfield:

Pickleball is just a growing sport and we're finding that a lot of folks are playing pickleball across the city, and they're going to Lenox to play pickleball or they're playing in other towns, and we really thought we needed one here in the city...We are a park system that caters to very diverse populations and ages and so this really is just one more amenity in our recreation system that will hopefully keep folks in Pittsfield recreating here.

Construction bids will begin being taken by the City of Pittsfield next week. The hope for the city is to have the project for the new pickleball courts completed by the upcoming Fall season.

For those, like myself, that love outdoor activities around the area, you just got a big one added to the agenda, Pittsfield!

