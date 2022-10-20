It is getting to be that time of year again for a great cause. And a high school football game set for this Friday (October 21st) is the site where anyone can donate to that great cause. The Berkshire County Sheriff's Department's 'Toys For Tots' campaign will be holding a collection spot at Friday night's high school football game between the Pittsfield Generals and the Taconic Thunder.

According to iBerkshire's.com, this year's annual rivalry game will be played at Berkshire Community College. All those in attendance for the game are being encouraged to help out the Toys For Tots campaign. You can do so by bringing a new, unwrapped toy to donate. There is also the option to make a cash donation as well.

Kickoff for this year's Pittsfield/Taconic rivalry game is at 5 p.m. There will also be Senior Day festivities that will take place during the pre-game as players that are in the Class of 2023 will be recognized. Those festivities will begin at 4:30 p.m. The parents, guardians, and other family members that will be representing those senior players are being encouraged to arrive early at Berkshire Community College to partake in those festivities with their student athletes.

Dave Adamson via Unsplash Dave Adamson via Unsplash loading...

As a reminder, please remember that it is required that elementary school and middle school students must be accompanied by a parent or guardian for their safety at the football games and on the campus of Berkshire Community College. There are also no backpacks permitted at games being played at Berkshire Community College. Admission prices are as follows:

$5 for adults

$3 for students

$3 for senior citzens

So, if you're coming out for the Pittsfield/Taconic rivalry matchup on Friday night, feel free to bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate for this year's Toys For Tots campaign so those kids can have an amazing holiday season in 2022!

Towns in the Berkshires That Could Be In Hallmark Christmas Movies

LOOK: This Berkshires Home Has the Best Views In All Seasons