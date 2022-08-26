Craig Benoit, the owner of Pittsfield's popular "Hot Dog Ranch", is smiling a little wider these days.

On Thursday, Aug. 18, Benoit's horse, who he co-owns, "Clear The Deck", won at Saratoga Race Course in New York state.

attachment-300395428_10228058796113428_7859647213934728400_n loading...

attachment-299471302_5842635675755636_173098524626508369_n loading...

Thoroughbred racing has no finer setting than Saratoga Race Course, which was opened over 150 years ago.

Named one of the world’s greatest sporting venues by Sports Illustrated, the past comes alive in the historic grandstand every summer as fans experience not only the best in racing but the unmatched ambience and charm of historic Saratoga Springs.

attachment-300044900_1468550286891999_7980369481890988498_n loading...

Benoit, who invested in "Clear The Deck" in 2021, got his first win at Saratoga. Total winnings (the purse) was $83,000, of which the winnings' portion will be split among the partners, (Benoit and others).

attachment-300615590_10228058794233381_6272938253144304815_n loading...

attachment-300591155_10228058794553389_5467758376833467468_n loading...

"Winning at Saratoga was definitely at the top of my bucket list. I hope the winning continues!", said Benoit.

Listeners of "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" had the chance to hear Benoit gushing, albeit humbly, about his big win on Thursday morning just after 8 a.m.

Benoit, who owns and operates "The Hot Dog Ranch" on West Housatonic St. in Pittsfield, has not had it easy over the last few years. Between losing his long-time business partner, surviving the COVID-19 pandemic as a restaurant, and a run for political office, Benoit is surely deserving of some good luck!