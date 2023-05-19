Pittsfield Lake & Boat Ramp To Be Closed Temporarily

If you have plans for this coming Monday, May 22, or Tuesday, May 23 that include activities at one of our beautiful lakes here in Pittsfield, you may want to change them due to a temporary closure.

Yes, it's that time of year once again. Memorial Day weekend will soon be here followed closely by SUMMER! And every year around this time in order to get ready for the summer boating season, some lake clean-up is in order.

According to a media statement from the City of Pittsfield and the Mayor's Office, Pontoosuc Lake...

...will be CLOSED on Tuesday, May 23, to all uses as part of the nuisance aquatic weed management program...(conducted)to control the growth of nuisance aquatic vegetation.

The management program will be conducted by SOLitude Lake Management of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts. Here are the restrictions for use of the lake:

Swimming, Boating, and Fishing : restricted for 1 day or until May 24

: restricted for 1 day or until May 24 Direct Drinking : restricted for 4 days or until May 27

: restricted for 4 days or until May 27 Livestock Watering : restricted for 2 days or until May 25

: restricted for 2 days or until May 25 Irrigation: restricted for 6 days or until May 29

In addition, and this is very important, the boat ramp at Pontoosuc Lake(Hancock Road, within the park) will be CLOSED on Monday, May 22, so that state personnel can install a new aluminum dock system.

For additional information, you can contact SOLitude Lake Management at (508) 865-1000. The city of Pittsfield thanks you in advance for your patience during this time. After all, we want our lakes to be in good shape before we jump in, right?

