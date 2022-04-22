According to a post on social media, the Pittsfield Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing team.

Investigators are looking for 15-year-old Destinie Sanford who has been reported missing.

Destinie has been described as a black female, approximately 5'6" tall with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a blue sweater, (possibly a black coat), blue pants, and she may be in possession of a white/black Steve Madden bag.

If you have information on Destinie's whereabouts, please contact the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700.