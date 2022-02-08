Pittsfield Man Arrested in The Shooting Murder Of Jeric Black

An arrest has been made in the February 1st murder of Pittsfield resident, Jeric Black. The 39-year-old Black was shot at a residence located at 181 King Street in the city. At the time they found him, police simply said that Black was suffering from "serious injuries." He was transported to Berkshire Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington announced late this morning in a video post on Facebook that Pittsfield Police last night arrested 42-year-old Michael Rose for the homicide.

Here is the video post by Berkshire District Attorney, Andrea Harrington...

More information was released as part of a media release this afternoon, a few hours after that video was posted...

Rose was arraigned in Central Berkshire District Court today on a single count of murder and a single count of discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building. Judge Mark Pasquariello ordered that Rose be detained without bail.

(Google Maps - Overhead look at the 181 King Street address where 39-year-old Jeric Black was shot, above)

Berkshire DA Harrington's comments from this afternoons' release were as follows:

I send my sincerest condolences to Mr. Black's family and friends for their loss, and I thank the Pittsfield Police Department for their diligent investigation... Gun violence has no place in our community, and I am grateful for our partners in law enforcement's work in seeking accountability for these crimes. ~ Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington

This story will be updated should more information become available.

