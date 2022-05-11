Pittsfield Man Arrested While Driving Stolen Car With Gun, Drugs

A Pittsfield man was arrested on Sunday while driving a stolen car on the Mass Turnpike in possession of a gun, ammo, and drugs.

RMV Inquiry leads to an arrest...

Trooper Nathan Hastings, assigned to State Police-Westfield, was patrolling Route 90 in Russell on Mother's Day (Sunday, May 8th) at approximately 6:00 PM, when he conducted a random electronic Registry of Motor Vehicles inquiry on a black Jaguar SUV. The results of that inquiry revealed that the vehicle in question had been stolen just two days earlier.

According to a report on the Massachusetts State Police Media Relations website, and on Facebook, Trooper Hastings took up a position behind the Jaguar and requested additional assistance prior to attempting a motor vehicle stop. Once additional cruisers joined Trooper Hastings they initiated their blue lights and conducted a high-risk felony vehicle stop.

Get our free mobile app

The suspect was identified as a 34-year-old Pittsfield man...

Once the vehicle came to a full stop the operator, identified as 34-year-old Brendan Remillard, of Pittsfield, was ordered out and placed in custody without incident. While searching Remillard, Troopers discovered a .40 caliber Glock pistol loaded with 13 rounds of ammunition. Remillard is not licensed to possess firearms. During the search, Troopers also located an additional 10-round magazine and a small baggie containing a substance suspected to be Cocaine.

Massachusetts State Police Massachusetts State Police loading...

(Above: A gun, ammo, cocaine (suspected), found upon search of Remillard)

Bail was set at $10,000...

According to the report, Remillard was transported to the Westfield Barracks for booking, and bail was set at $10,000. He was transported to the Hampden County House of Correction to await arraignment at Westfield District Court on the following six charges:

1. Receiving a Stolen Motor Vehicle

2. Illegal Possession of a Firearm

3. Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device

4. Carrying a Loaded Firearm

5. Possession of Ammunition Without an FID Card

6. Possession of a Class B Drug

How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)