Pittsfield Man Arrested While Driving Stolen Car With Gun, Drugs
A Pittsfield man was arrested on Sunday while driving a stolen car on the Mass Turnpike in possession of a gun, ammo, and drugs.
RMV Inquiry leads to an arrest...
Trooper Nathan Hastings, assigned to State Police-Westfield, was patrolling Route 90 in Russell on Mother's Day (Sunday, May 8th) at approximately 6:00 PM, when he conducted a random electronic Registry of Motor Vehicles inquiry on a black Jaguar SUV. The results of that inquiry revealed that the vehicle in question had been stolen just two days earlier.
According to a report on the Massachusetts State Police Media Relations website, and on Facebook, Trooper Hastings took up a position behind the Jaguar and requested additional assistance prior to attempting a motor vehicle stop. Once additional cruisers joined Trooper Hastings they initiated their blue lights and conducted a high-risk felony vehicle stop.
The suspect was identified as a 34-year-old Pittsfield man...
Once the vehicle came to a full stop the operator, identified as 34-year-old Brendan Remillard, of Pittsfield, was ordered out and placed in custody without incident. While searching Remillard, Troopers discovered a .40 caliber Glock pistol loaded with 13 rounds of ammunition. Remillard is not licensed to possess firearms. During the search, Troopers also located an additional 10-round magazine and a small baggie containing a substance suspected to be Cocaine.
(Above: A gun, ammo, cocaine (suspected), found upon search of Remillard)
Bail was set at $10,000...
According to the report, Remillard was transported to the Westfield Barracks for booking, and bail was set at $10,000. He was transported to the Hampden County House of Correction to await arraignment at Westfield District Court on the following six charges:
1. Receiving a Stolen Motor Vehicle
2. Illegal Possession of a Firearm
3. Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device
4. Carrying a Loaded Firearm
5. Possession of Ammunition Without an FID Card
6. Possession of a Class B Drug
