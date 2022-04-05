Pittsfield Man Charged In The Shooting of Two People Monday

The City of Pittsfield saw its second serious shooting incident in less than a week on Monday afternoon, with victims once again driving themselves to the hospital.

A ShotSpotter activation alerted police Monday afternoon...

Members of the Pittsfield Police Department responded to an area near the intersection of King Street and Von Nida Avenue on Monday afternoon for a ShotSpotter activation. The activation took place shortly before 4:30 pm. Responding officers located evidence and shell casings at the scene.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

(Above: Area of the intersection of Von Ida Avenue and King Street, where two people were shot Monday afternoon)

The victims drove themselves to BMC...

Investigating officers learned that two gunshot victims had apparently driven themselves to Berkshire Medical Center following the incident. Officers who responded to the hospital spoke with an adult female victim who had sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The second victim, an adult male who sustained a more serious injury, had been taken into surgery for what are considered life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Several rounds were apparently fired...

During the investigation, Detectives learned that a known suspect fired several rounds at the victims, which resulted in injuries to both. The investigation by Pittsfield Police that followed has led to the arrest of 27-year-old Laquan Johnson of Pittsfield. Johnson was scheduled to be arraigned in Pittsfield District Court on Tuesday morning.

Police are looking for information...

Anyone who wishes to provide information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Civello at 448-9700 x522. Information can also be provided anonymously via the Detective Bureau Tip Line at 413-448-9706, or by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).

The second serious shooting in less than a week...

This was the second serious shooting that has taken place in the city in less than a week. Police were called to an area near the intersection of Elizabeth Street and Boylston Street for a ShotSpotter activation on Wednesday evening last week. In that case, as well, the victim had driven himself to Berkshire Medical Center, although his injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

