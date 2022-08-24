Pittsfield Man Convicted In Domestic Violence Case

The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office obtained the conviction and a state prison sentence for a Pittsfield man on multiple domestic violence charges.

Dominic Simonetta, 49, of Pittsfield, pled guilty to single counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping, witness intimidation, assault with a dangerous weapon, and two counts of threat to commit a crime. The Commonwealth requested four to six years in state prison, and the Defense requested no more than two years and eight months. Judge Douglas Wilkins sentenced Simonetta to serve two to three years in state prison.

On the morning of September 12, 2019, Pittsfield Police responded to an Onota Street address after the victim reported that Simonetta had attacked her. Simonetta punched and threatened the victim, struck the victim with a machete, destroyed the victim’s phone, and would not let the victim leave the house.

The victim climbed out of a window to escape and called 911 from a neighboring household. Simonetta remained in the home and surrendered to law enforcement later that afternoon.

“I thank the Pittsfield Police Department for their response. Domestic violence calls are some of the most dangerous for responding police officers, and the Pittsfield Police Department did a great job protecting the victim and bringing Mr. Simonetta into custody peacefully,” District Attorney Andrea Harrington said.

