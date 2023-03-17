Pittsfield Man Gets State Prison Time For Multiple Stabbings
The wheels of justice roll on here in Berkshire County. After being found guilty on all counts last Friday in Berkshire Superior Court, a Pittsfield man received his sentencing yesterday. It's safe to say that the guilty man was not pleased.
According to a media statement from the Berkshire District Attorney's Office, Joshua Lofink of Pittsfield was found guilty last Friday, March 10, on the following charges:
- Assault and Battery by Means of a Dangerous Weapon causing Serious Bodily Injury ( Knife), 2 counts
- Mayhem, 2 counts
- Vandalism (slashing tires on a car), 2 counts
Back on September 16, 2021, Pittsfield Police were called to the area of Tyler Street due to a report of a disturbance involving a motor vehicle crash and multiple stabbing victims.
When officers arrived in the area of Tyler Street and Curtis Terrace, they found several vehicles in the road and two male victims, later identified as Ernest Ferry and Jamie Hassan, with stab wounds.
The stabbing victims were eventually taken to Berkshire Medical Center with serious injuries. However, the injuries the two men suffered continue to affect their lives to this day.
Police, with the assistance of several bystanders, subsequently arrested Lofink. In court on Thursday, Lofink received his sentencing from the Honorable Judge John Agostini, according to District Attorney Timothy Shugrue's office.
Lofink has been sentenced to 13-18 years in state prison on the 2 counts of Mayhem. Judge Agostini then furthered his sentence to 10-15 years on 2 counts of Assault and Battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury. In addition, Lofink will receive 2-3 years in state prison on the count of vandalism.