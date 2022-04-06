Pittsfield Man Held Without Bail After Monday’s Deadly Shooting

Quick action by the Pittsfield Police Department led to an arrest, an arraignment, and a Pittsfield man being held without bail on a murder charge following Monday evening's deadly shooting on Von Nida Avenue.

According to a media statement from Andrew McKeever and the Berkshire District Attorney's Office, Central Berkshire District Court on Tuesday arraigned a Pittsfield man on a single count of murder following Monday evening's shooting on Von Nida Avenue.

The DA's Office reports in the statement that Laquan Johnson, 27, had a not guilty plea entered on his behalf at arraignment in Central Berkshire District Court. The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office moved to have him detained pretrial without bail, which the court granted. Johnson faces charges of murder, assault to murder, possession of a firearm without an FID card, and possession of ammunition without an FID card.

Pittsfield Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation at the intersection of King Street and Von Nida Avenue on Monday evening. Investigators learned that two victims drove themselves to Berkshire Medical Center. Pittsfield Police arrested Johnson that same evening.

One of the victims, Stephan Curley, 26, also of Pittsfield, subsequently succumbed to his injuries at Berkshire Medical Center overnight. The other victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

District Attorney Andrea Harrington, the Pittsfield Police Department, and the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office responded to the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

District Attorney Harrington had this to say in the statement:

I send my condolences to Mr. Curley’s family and friends who are mourning his loss. Gun violence in our community is completely unacceptable and my office remains dedicated to holding perpetrators of these crimes accountable.

Investigators request that anybody with information contact the Pittsfield Police Detective Bureau Tip Line at 413-448-9706 or by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).

Thanks to Andrew McKeever and the DA's Office for providing information for the public on this developing story.

