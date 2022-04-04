Pittsfield Man Hits For $20,000, Is He Berkshire County’s Luckiest Man?
John Levardi of Pittsfield is no stranger to winning the lottery. In fact, this is his third "major" prize.
Levardi posted to his Facebook page his latest winning ticket.
He scratched for $20,000 on or around April Fools Day last Friday.
LEVARDI ALREADY HIT FOR A MILLION BUCKS 11 YEARS AGO
I had the chance to speak with John, who owns and operates Krispy Cones in Lanesborough, on Monday to tell me of his previous winnings.
Eleven years ago he hit for a million bucks, and fifteen years ago, he hit for $10,000!!
Levardi says he's not done yet, he plans to hit for another $10-15 million in the future.
