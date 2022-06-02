Pittsfield Man Indicted On $400,000 Multistate Contracting Scam

A Pittsfield man is facing multiple charges after allegedly perpetrating a huge contracting scam in which he fraudulently collected more than $400,000 from unwitting victims.

48 separate indictments were obtained...

According to a video posted by Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington on Wednesday, her office has obtained indictments in what she called a multistate larceny investigation. Harrington says that in total there were 48 separate indictments of an individual who allegedly stole more than $400,000 through false pretenses in a multi-state scam.

Fred Senter, of Pittsfield, is accused of contracting and accepting down payments from more than 40 victims across five states to build steel structures that he had no intention to actually build as the owner of Northern Steel Building & Structure, LLC.

The scam was perpetrated over more than a year and a half...

According to District Attorney Harrington, the scam was allegedly operated between February 2020 and September 2021. The victims, according to the video statement, were private citizens including businesses, a volunteer fire department, and a church.

Here is the video that District Attorney Harrington Posted on Facebook and other social media, including Twitter...

Harrington says that they are encouraging other victims to come forward by contacting either their local police department or the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the District Attorney's Office.

Senter was scheduled to be arraigned today (Thursday, June 2) in Berkshire Superior Court.

