Pittsfield Man Killed in Single Car Accident

According to a press release from the Berkshire District Attorney's Office, a Pittsfield man died in a single-car collision in Richmond Saturday afternoon.

Austin Shaw, 25, died after failing to negotiate a curve on Route 41, veering off the road, and crashing into a tree. An infant in the vehicle suffered little to no injuries. Investigators believe Shaw was driving a Buick sedan northbound at approximately 2:30 p.m. when the collision occurred.

Passersby called 911 and removed the infant from the vehicle. Richmond EMTs transported the infant to Berkshire Medical Center for evaluation and subsequently released.

The Department of Transportation closed Route 41 to traffic at approximately 3 p.m. Richmond Fire extracted Shaw from the vehicle. County Ambulance pronounced Shaw dead on the scene. R.W.'s Towing removed the vehicle. The Department of Transportation re-opened Route 41 at approximately 7:30 p.m.

The Berkshire State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney's Office, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, State Police Crime Scene Services Section, Troopers from the State Police Lee Barracks, Pittsfield Police, District Attorney Andrea Harrington, Richmond Fire Department, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner's Office, County Ambulance, Massachusetts Department of Transportation and R.W.'s Towing responded to the scene.

Investigators did not find evidence suggesting any alcohol or drugs were involved. Preliminary evidence suggests speed may have been a contributing factor.

The State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section continue to investigate the collision.