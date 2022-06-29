Pittsfield Man Pleads Guilty To Assaulting Capitol Cops On Jan. 6

Troy Sargent, the Pittsfield man who assaulted a police officer during the riots at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, pleaded guilty to the assault this past Monday in a Washington, D.C. courtroom.

According to a media statement from the Department of Justice District of Columbia, Sargent pleaded guilty on Monday to assaulting police officers during the U.S. Capitol breach that took place on January 6 of last year.

In the statement, the D.O.J. had this to say:

His and others’ actions disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.

Sargent ended up pleading guilty to all six counts of an indictment, including felony charges of assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers and civil disorder, as well as 4 related misdemeanors.

The D.O.J. reports that according to court documents, Sargent was part of a crowd of rioters that were on the Capitol grounds illegally on January 6th. Around approximately 2:30 p.m., Sargent stepped out of the crowd and swung his open hand at a U.S. Capitol Police Officer, making contact.

Immediately after that happened, another law enforcement officer instructed Sargent and others in the crowd to not start attacking people. Seconds later, Sargent once again emerged from the crowd and swung his open hand at the same officer. However, this time, he made contact with someone else in the crowd.

Once more from the D.O.J. media statement:

In a social media message later, he wrote to another person, “I got two hits in on the same rookie cop …”

Sargent is scheduled to be sentenced in early October and faces up to 8 years in prison on the charge of assaulting or otherwise interfering with police officers and up to 5 years in prison on the civil disorder charge.

Sargent may also face more prison time on the misdemeanor charges, plus monetary penalties. For more on the story, check out the D.O.J.'s website here.

