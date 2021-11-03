Pittsfield Man Pleads Guilty To Attempted Coercion Of Child

The Department of Justice reports that a Pittsfield man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to attempting to coerce a minor to engage in sexual acts.

According to WTEN/News 10 Albany, Bryan Krynicki, age 58, of Pittsfield, plead guilty to attempting to coerce and entice a minor to engage in sexual acts with him.

As part of his plea deal, Krynicki admitted that he exchanged over 1,000 sexually explicit messages online with what he thought was a 14-year-old child between February and April of 2020.

Krynicki was actually communicating with an undercover police officer. He also admitted that he traveled from Massachusetts to a prearranged meeting location in Rensselaer County, New York, to have sex with the theoretical minor back on April 29, 2020.

Krynicki, in his plea arrangement, agreed to be sentenced to 10 years in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 2, 2022.

The Department of Justice reports that this case was investigated by the FBI and its Child Exploitation Task Force and is being prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood.

According to the Department of Justice, Project Safe Childhood is a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. It was launched in May 2006. The initiative secures the resources of federal, state, and local authorities to take better action against child exploitation at the hands of sexual predators.

For more on the story, check out WTEN's website here.

