Pittsfield…North Adams…and other Fireworks Displays this 4th of July Weekend

With many communities cancelling their fireworks display again for the second year in a row, here in the Berkshires Pittsfield and North Adams will lighting up the skies again this 4th of July. Both displays are scheduled for Sunday July 4th.

If you and your family loves fireworks, you may want to travel a little bit outside of the Berkshires to take in another professional display. There are a number of cities and towns within driving distance that are shooting-up on alternative dates to Pittsfield and North Adams' 4th of July date. Below is the list of displays in the Berkshires and other displays not all that far away.

Pittsfield fireworks display will be Sunday night (4th) at Pittsfield Park on Wahconah beginning at 9 pm. If the show were to rain out a make-up date would be announced.

North Adams fireworks display will be Sunday night (4th) at the Joe Wolf Field on State Street beginning at 9:30 pm. The rain date for North Adams is Monday July 5th.

Below is a list of cities and towns within driving distance of the Berkshires that are also holding displays this 4th of July weekend.

Agawam on Saturday July 3rd and Sunday July 4th at Six Flags on Main Street in Agawam at 9:30 pm. No make-up date in case of rain.

Boston on Saturday July 3rd at Boston Harbor at 9:15 pm and Sunday July 4th on Boston Common at 10:30pm. No make-up date in case of rain.

East Longmeadow on Saturday July 3rd at the High School Athletic Field on Maple Street at 9:30 pm. Rain date Monday July 5th.

Greenfield on Friday July 2nd at Beacon Field at 9:35. Rain date is scheduled for Monday July 5th.

Springfield on Sunday July 4th from the Memorial Bridge viewing from Riverfront Park at 9:30 pm. Rain date is Monday July 5th.

