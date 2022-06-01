Pittsfield Nurse Pleads Guilty To Stealing Fentanyl From Patient
In Berkshire County-related news, a Pittsfield nurse pleaded guilty to stealing fentanyl from a patient in critical care at Berkshire Medical Center. The incident itself took place in early 2019.
Today, June 1, is National Say Something Nice Day and in honor of that, let me just say that 100% of all the nurses I have ever known or currently know are caring, deeply compassionate people. So in no way does this person's behavior tarnish all the valuable good that nurses do each and every day.
The Department of Justice in Boston reports that a Pittsfield woman pleaded guilty in federal court in Springfield on Tuesday to stealing fentanyl that was being administered to a patient in critical care at Berkshire Medical Center.
According to the DOJ and U.S. Attorney Rachael S. Rollins, Jessica Lotto, 36, pleaded guilty to one count of acquiring a controlled substance by fraud, deceit, or subterfuge. Lotto admitted to using a syringe to siphon the fentanyl from the patient's IV line back in February of 2019 while she was a nurse at Berkshire Medical Center.
Lotto could receive up to 4 years in prison for her crime, plus one year of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. Lotto was charged back in November 2021. U.S. District Court Judge Mark G. Mastroianni scheduled sentencing for January 23rd of next year.
For more on the story, check out the media statement from the Department of Justice Boston here.