Pittsfield Nurse Pleads Guilty To Stealing Fentanyl From Patient

In Berkshire County-related news, a Pittsfield nurse pleaded guilty to stealing fentanyl from a patient in critical care at Berkshire Medical Center. The incident itself took place in early 2019.

Today, June 1, is National Say Something Nice Day and in honor of that, let me just say that 100% of all the nurses I have ever known or currently know are caring, deeply compassionate people. So in no way does this person's behavior tarnish all the valuable good that nurses do each and every day.

Get our free mobile app

The Department of Justice in Boston reports that a Pittsfield woman pleaded guilty in federal court in Springfield on Tuesday to stealing fentanyl that was being administered to a patient in critical care at Berkshire Medical Center.

According to the DOJ and U.S. Attorney Rachael S. Rollins, Jessica Lotto, 36, pleaded guilty to one count of acquiring a controlled substance by fraud, deceit, or subterfuge. Lotto admitted to using a syringe to siphon the fentanyl from the patient's IV line back in February of 2019 while she was a nurse at Berkshire Medical Center.

Lotto could receive up to 4 years in prison for her crime, plus one year of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. Lotto was charged back in November 2021. U.S. District Court Judge Mark G. Mastroianni scheduled sentencing for January 23rd of next year.

For more on the story, check out the media statement from the Department of Justice Boston here.

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.

How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way.