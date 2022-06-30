Look for Your Favorite Berkshire County Radio Stations in the Pittsfield Parade

Who's ready for a parade? The Pittsfield Fourth of July parade to be exact. Yes, after a two-year absence, one of the country's most beloved parades returns this Monday, July 4. The Pittsfield parade is always is a lot of fun and is very impressive. In addition, it gives us a chance to get out and see our friends. You'll be entertained by marching bands, floats, specialty units, and four of your favorite Townsquare Media Berkshire Radio stations including Live 95.9, Whoopee, WSBS, and WNAW.

Get our free mobile app

Speaking of our radio stations, make sure you look for and route on both Slater and Marjo from "Slater and Marjo in the Morning" on Live 95.9 as once again this year, they will be participating in the Independence Day Run which kicks off prior to the parade. If you want to participate in the run there's still time to sign up as the deadline is July 3, 2022 at 11:59am. You can get more details and sign up for the Independence Day run by going here.

Some Parking and Traffic Information About The Pittsfield Parade That You'll Want to Keep in Mind

Naturally, there will be some traffic restrictions on the day of the parade. According to the Pittsfield Police Department restricted parking will be enacted and enforced within the staging area and parade route beginning at 6 am on July 4. The staging area includes West Housatonic Street from Center Street to South Street, South Street, Wendell Avenue, Bartlett Avenue, Broad Street, Taconic Street, East Housatonic Street, and the included area. The parade route includes South Street, Bank Row, Park Place, North Street, and Wahconah Street. There are more traffic and parking restrictions on parade day and you can view complete details by going here.

It's going to be a fun day with sunshine and a high around 80. Our group of radio stations can't wait to see you on Monday. Get ready for some waves and smiles.

RELATED: There will be plenty of cookouts this holiday weekend in the Berkshires. Make sure you steer clear of feeding these foods to your dog.

KEEP READING: Here are 6 foods from your cookout that could harm your dog