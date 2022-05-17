*** UPDATE: The Pittsfield Police Department has posted on its Facebook page that 25-year-old Leigha Pyenson, who had been missing, has been located and is safe.

Police in Pittsfield are searching for a missing city woman and they are looking for tips from the public.

Have you seen this missing woman?

The Pittsfield Police Department is asking for the public's assistance with locating 25-year-old Leigha Pyenson who has been reported missing. The department posted on Facebook on Monday that Pyenson has been described as a white female, standing approximately five feet six inches, and weighing approximately 130 lbs. She is also described as having brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a light blue coat and gray pants.

Photo provided by Officer John Soules, Pittsfield Police Dept. Photo provided by Officer John Soules, Pittsfield Police Dept. loading...

(Above: 25-Year-Old Leigha Pyenson who was recently reported missing)

No further information...

The police in their Facebook post did not provide any additional information as to when Pyenson went missing or where she went missing from. If further information should become available, we may update this story.

Police are asking for help...

Police are asking that if you have any information on Leigha's whereabouts, please contact the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700.

