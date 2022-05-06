Pittsfield Police Arrest Juvenile On Gun Charges

On Thursday around 7:00 p.m. members of the Pittsfield Police Department Anti-Crime Unit observed a suspicious party on Francis Avenue.

The party was wearing a black ski-mask and was seen entering a convenience store.

Officers observed that the party appeared to be carrying a handgun in the front of his pants.

Anti-Crime Unit members and patrol officers detained the individual and removed a loaded .40 caliber handgun from the front of his waistband where they had previously observed the weapon. The weapon was loaded with fifteen rounds of hollow-point ammunition.

attachment-IMG_5192 loading...

The suspect, a 16 year old male resident of Pittsfield, was arrested and charged with Carrying a Loaded Firearm, Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device (magazine), and other firearm related charges.

He is expected to be arraigned in the Berkshire Juvenile Court. The juvenile was also in possession of over $3500.00 in cash at the time of his arrest.