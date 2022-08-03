Pittsfield Police Asking For Help Locating Missing 15 Year Old

For whatever sad reason, it seems like this is happening a lot more nowadays. Another teenager in Pittsfield is missing, and the Pittsfield Police Department is asking for our help in locating him.

According to a media statement from the PPD, they are searching for 15-year-old Taylor "Gage" Levesque who has been reported missing. Taylor's description:

Gage is a white male, approximately 5'4" and 120 lbs with "bushy" blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black pants, and he may have a yellow sweatshirt.

Our friends at the Pittsfield Police Department urgently request that if you have any information regarding Gage and his whereabouts, please call the department at 413-448-9700.

Hopefully, by working together, this young man will be found soon, safe and sound.

