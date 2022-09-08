Pittsfield Police Could Use Our Help Locating Missing Teenager

All right, eagle-eye people-spotters! Gonna need your help, Berkshire County. The Pittsfield Police Department has reached out on social media asking for our help in finding a missing teenager.

Get our free mobile app

According to the PPD on its Facebook page, Trevin Foster, a 16-year-old Pittsfield teenager has been reported missing. Trevin is described as a black male, approximately 5'10" and 140 pounds.

Trevin has brown eyes and brown hair. Here's another photo shared by the Pittsfield Police Department:

Soules, John/Pittsfield Police Department Soules, John/Pittsfield Police Department loading...

If you have any information whatsoever on Trevin's whereabouts, please reach out to the PPD as soon as possible. Please call the police department at 413-448-9700. Anything you can do to help is greatly appreciated. The PPD thanks you for your help in this matter.

By the way, there is an additional page on Facebook that provides pictures and information regarding area residents who went missing. The good news is that some of these missing folks have finally been found. The bad news is that many are still missing. Do yourself a favor and visit #pittsfieldmissing when you have a few minutes.

Refamiliarize yourself with these missing children, teens, and adults. You never know, something may jog your memory and you just may realize that you've seen one of these people recently. Not only will the police appreciate it, but so will the families of the missing.

And thanks as always to the men and women of the Pittsfield Police Department for all the hard work you put forth each and every day. For the initial story, visit their Facebook page here.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

