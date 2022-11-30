Pittsfield Police Investigating Attempted Robbery At Berkshire Bank

Pittsfield Police were dispatched to Berkshire Bank at 66 West Street for a hold up alarm around 9:20 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Information from dispatch was that a robbery was in progress.

According to witnesses at the scene, the suspect was described as a white male that wore a brown hat, black jacket, jeans, mask and sunglasses.

The suspect demanded money via a handwritten note, then fled on foot toward the McKay Street parking deck.

Fortunately, no cash was taken, no injuries were reported and no weapon was displayed.

Video surveillance in the area is being reviewed and aiding in the investigation. Evidence was collected in the vicinity of the bank and surrounding areas.

The investigation is being conducted by the Pittsfield Police Detective Bureau, Digital Evidence Unit, Drug Unit, K9 Unit, Anti-Crime Unit and uniformed patrol.

This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Police Department Detective Bureau (413-448-9705), call the Tip line (413-448-9706), or send us a tip via text message by texting “PITTIP” and your message to 847411 (TIP411)