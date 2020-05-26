Pittsfield Police Search for Missing Teen (Pictures)

The Pittsfield Police Department is searching for a missing teen and they're asking for help from the public.

The department is looking for 16-year-old, Ny’Ajea Ventura. Ny’Ajea is a Puerto Rican female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 4’9 and approximately 102 pounds. Ny’Ajea was last seen wearing a white tank top, a white and brown cardigan, maroon leggings, and black slides.

Ny’Ajea was last seen in the Pittsfield area but may now be in Springfield. If you know the whereabouts of Ny’Ajea, please call the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700