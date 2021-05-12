On Monday, The Pittsfield Police Department received the report of a suspicious motor vehicle in Blue Anchor Park on upper North Street in Pittsfield, adjacent to Pontoosuc Lake. Initial responding officers determined that the vehicle may have been abandoned, as it was revealed that the registered owner of the vehicle was reported missing out of New York State on May 5.

Further investigation has led to the belief that it is unlikely that the missing individual left the area by any other means, and that a search of Pontoosuc Lake waters would be required. Massachusetts State Police, Massachusetts Environmental Police, and Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office resources were requested for the following morning, Tuesday May 11. After searching the water for 7 hours, it was determined that additional resources and equipment would be required to continue.

As of Wednesday morning, the search of Pontoosuc Lake search resumed and will be active until such time that a recovery is made, those involved have reached their daily limitation, or the suspected missing party is located by other means.

We ask that the public avoid the area of Blue Anchor Park and the Pontoosuc Lake boat ramp in order to allow our public safety partners to maneuver freely.

