Pittsfield Police Seeking Help In Locating Missing Teen

The Pittsfield Police Department on Monday shared via their Facebook page the following message to the city, asking for the public's help.

The Pittsfield Police Department is asking for the public's assistance with locating 14 year old Sergio Ponce who has been reported missing. Sergio has been described as a white/Hispanic male, approximately 5'8" and 130 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes (photo attached).

He was last seen wearing a gray Nike hoodie, gray Nike sweatpants, and black sneakers. If you have any information on Sergio's whereabouts, please contact the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700. Thank you. #pittsfieldmissing