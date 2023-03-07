Pittsfield Police Seeking Help In Locating Two Missing Teens (Photos)

On Monday, the Pittsfield Police Department posted to their Facebook page the following:

The Pittsfield Police Department is asking for the public's assistance with locating two missing juveniles:

Trevin Foster has been described as a 17 year old black male with brown hair and brown eyes, approximately 5’8 and140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark grey sweatshirt and grey sweat pants.

Josiah Delph has been described as a 15 year old white male with brown hair, approximately 5’9 and158 pounds. He was seen wearing an off white sweatshirt with ripped jean pants.

Both boys may be together.

If you have information on the whereabouts of either juvenile, please contact the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700. Thank you. #pittsfieldmissing

