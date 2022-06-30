Pittsfield Police Taking Safety Seriously For 4th of July Parade

The Pittsfield Police department is promoting safety and taking it very seriously as the city gets set to celebrate Independence Day with the annual Pittsfield 4th of July Parade on Monday morning. They are counting on those attending the parade to be vigilant and to report anything that doesn't look right.

Beefed-up presence on Monday morning...

According to a media release from the Pittsfield Police Department, Pittsfield Police, Massachusetts State Police, Berkshire County Sheriff’s Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, Pittsfield Fire Department, and members of the Emergency Medical Services will have a strong presence all along the parade route and staging area. They say that the goal is to make sure that everyone at the parade remains safe.

Be mindful of what you bring to the parade...

With the goal of ensuring public safety, the Pittsfield Police Department is asking that those attending the parade limit what they bring along. According to the media release, items such as large wheeled coolers, backpacks, shopping bags, or similar large containers are being discouraged. The police say that any suspicious containers or packages may be subject to search. These measures will be in place to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone attending.

It's also very important that those going to the parade Monday carry out any and all items that they carry in as there will not be additional trash receptacles placed along the route.

If you see something, say something...

We are constantly hearing at these large events... if you see something, say something. Well, that has not changed. The Police Department is encouraging citizens to report any suspicious activity or items immediately to the nearest public safety official or by calling the Pittsfield Police.

How do I report something I've seen?

Emergencies should be reported by calling 911, or for a non-emergency call 413-448-9700 and at the voice prompt press 0 for dispatch. Non-emergency, anonymous tips can be communicated by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).

It doesn't hurt to say it again, so... If you see or hear something, say something. Let's make this a safe and happy day for everyone!

