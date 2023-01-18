Take a look at the above picture. Do you think you possibly recognize one or the other? Perhaps you're familiar with both of them. In either case, the Pittsfield Police Department would like to hear from you.

According to a media statement posted on their Facebook page, the Pittsfield Police Department is seeking help from the public in identifying two individuals who are believed to have been involved in an incident at Bousquet Ski Area this past Saturday, January 14th.

Also, the vehicle that the couple was using was caught on a security camera. Here are a couple of photos:

Granted, the photos are a little grainy due to them being security camera captures, but if you think you can help out the Pittsfield Police Department in any way, don't hesitate in reaching out.

Any information on their identities would be helpful. Please contact Officer Sena at 413-448-9700, extension 504. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can do so by calling the Detective Bureau Tip Line at 413-448-9706.

And keep in mind, you can also provide information anonymously by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411). The Pittsfield Police Department thanks you in advance for any help you can provide.

For more, check out the PPD's Facebook page here.

