Listeners of "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" may have caught us talking about the lengthy robocall that Superintendent Joe Curtis sent to all families within the Pittsfield Public Schools on Thursday night.

The message: abide by the rules!

This year's PHS vs. Taconic football game is tonight at 5 p.m. at BCC.

attachment-turffieldTile loading...

High School games can, sort of, attract unruly behavior at times, I mean, they're kids after all... Here is an excerpt from the follow up email sent by Curtis.

In an effort to keep high school games safe and family friendly for the entire community to enjoy, the Pittsfield Public Schools would like to re-emphasize long standing expectations associated with spectators and game nights.

Unsupervised middle school or elementary school students may not be dropped off at BCC. If this does happen, the unsupervised student will be denied entrance to the game, and the parents, guardians, or caregivers of the unsupervised student will be called to pick the student up.

No backpacks are permitted at games played at BCC.

Our home football games played at BCC will be assisted in supervision and security efforts by the Massachusetts State Police, and Berkshire County Sheriff's Office, as well as by the Pittsfield Police Department, and our own school administration.

Community members are reminded that Berkshire Community College strives to provide a safe and clean environment for all guests. Inclusive of the campus's non-smoking policy, spectators are reminded that any use of controlled substances at high school athletic events -by adults or students- such as marijuana, tobacco, alcohol, or vape products - will result in immediate removal from the property, as well as school district and law enforcement disciplinary action that would include being trespassed from attending future high athletic events.

For anyone attending tonight, enjoy and may the best team win!