Pittsfield Ranks #8 for Best-Paying Cities (Small Metros) for Moms in USA
Attention moms, if you're looking for a job, Pittsfield more than likely has some pretty good options for you. According to some new data from Hire a Helper (citing data from the latest U.S. Census Bureau numbers) Pittsfield ranks at #8 for the Best-Paying Cities in small metro areas in America. To add to that, Massachusetts working moms are the highest paid in America. See charts below (click images to expand)
So what fields are Massachusetts mothers working in the most? Educational Services and Healthcare won by a landslide which makes sense for Pittsfield ranking in a decent position considering the city is home to Berkshire Medical Center/Berkshire Health Systems. Underneath, is the Professional, Scientific and Management career fields followed by Retail Trade to round out the top three.
Other findings from Hire a Helper include figures indicating the following:
- Nearly 72% of all moms are employed either full-time or part-time.
- The employment status and labor force participation rates of mothers depend on their children's ages.
- Moms that have school-age kids only (aged 6-17) are the most likely to be employed, at nearly 77%.
- Moms with both young children (under 6) and school-age kids have the lowest employment rate, at 64%. This group is also the least likely to be in the labor force, with one-third of these moms opting out.
You can get more details on this study including detailed findings and methodology by going here.
LOOK: The most famous actress born the same year as you
8 Celebrities Born in Massachusetts: 2 Were Born in the Berkshires
21 More Celebs Born in Massachusetts: See Where They Were Born
LOOK: The Most Famous Actor Born Every Year
How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns
READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest
What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?