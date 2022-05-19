A major announcement from Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer will NOT resonate well with her constituents as her administration is suggesting a 4.8 percent increase in the upcoming fiscal year budget which translates in staggering expenses that total $198 million (That's money a lot of us will NEVER see in our lifetime). Take into consideration that inflation and skyrocketing gas prices are already putting a choke hold on area residents throughout the beautiful Berkshires and that is also rattling nerves in the largest city in the county.

According to The Berkshire Eagle, here is a step-by-step breakdown of this massive, expensive proposal as the numbers truly will result in higher taxes on the horizon:

$100 million for daily operations within the city

$72 million that will improve Pittsfield's public school system

$16 million to upgrade water and sewer systems

$10 million for miscellaneous expenses (unknown as where those funds will be going as your guess is as good as mine)

I've never been a scholar in arithmetic, as that breakdown should total $198 million, but in the long run, members of the Pittsfield community will suffer the consequences of shelling out more than they have to as monthly residential budgets will suffer immensely from this latest round of higher costs. It is estimated this plan should raise a total of over $101 million in property taxes for the upcoming fiscal year, a substantial rise from $6.9 million in 2022.

BOTTOM LINE: Are there other ways to make up this funding without making it's citizens broke in the process? How will this play out in the long run? Residents should express their concerns vocally in upcoming Town Hall meetings and they should also pick up the phone and express their disdain over this matter. Remember, this can go both ways but people need to speak up and demand alternatives in alleviating the situation. It can be done!