Thanks to the City of Pittsfield and the Mayor's Office, we finally have some updated work schedules for both the Pittsfield 2022 Street Improvement Project for next week and sidewalk repair for the next two weeks!

According to media statements from Roberta McCulloch-Dews, Director of Administrative Services/Public Information Officer for the city of Pittsfield, here is the schedule for Monday, October 3rd through Friday, October 7th for roadwork and street repair:

Monday, 10/3 - curbing on Federico Drive

- curbing on Federico Drive Tuesday, 10/4 - finish paving on Valentine Road

- finish paving on Valentine Road Wednesday, 10/5 - finish paving on Federico Drive, New West Street, and Southern Avenue

- finish paving on Federico Drive, New West Street, and Southern Avenue Thursday and Friday, 10/6-10/7 - paving Tamarack Road(one-way traffic from Bousquet to Barker Road)

As I always say, if your daily commute involves any of these roads or streets, you may want to plan out an alternate route on those days that apply. Or give yourself an earlier start to allow yourself extra time to reach your destination.

No on-street parking will be allowed between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. while the roadwork is underway. And depending on inclement weather, the schedule may change. The city thanks you for your patience.

We also luckily got our greedy little hands on the sidewalk repair schedule for the next 2 weeks:

Friday, 9/30 - crews will continue to form and pour sidewalks on Second Street, with work expected to be completed by Thursday, Oct. 6

- crews will continue to form and pour sidewalks on Second Street, with work expected to be completed by Thursday, Oct. 6 Monday, 10/3 - sidewalk and driveway removal set to begin on Maple Street, with an expected completion date of Thursday, Oct. 6

- sidewalk and driveway removal set to begin on Maple Street, with an expected completion date of Thursday, Oct. 6 Friday, 10/7 - loam and seed and driveway aprons will begin on Second Street, with work expected to be completed by Wednesday, Oct. 12

- loam and seed and driveway aprons will begin on Second Street, with work expected to be completed by Wednesday, Oct. 12 Friday, 10/7 - crews will start forming and pouring sidewalks on Willow Street, with work expected to be completed by Friday, Oct. 14

- crews will start forming and pouring sidewalks on Willow Street, with work expected to be completed by Friday, Oct. 14 Thursday, 10/13 - sidewalk excavation is set to begin on Spring Street and is expected to last for the 4 days following

Once again, bad weather may occur, so the schedule is subject to change. There you go, fellow residents. Your latest updated schedule, thanks to the city. Happy to pass along the information.

How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way.

CHECK IT OUT: See the 100 most popular brands in America

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.