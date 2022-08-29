Pittsfield Street Improvement Schedule For This Week & Next Week

I don't know about you, residents of Pittsfield, but every day during my commute to and from work, I either travel on streets that are currently being worked on(which is good) or streets that are in urgent need of repair.

That's why whenever I see a new schedule come out for the city of Pittsfield's Street Improvement Project, I pore over it immediately just to see what streets are next in line for much-needed roadwork. And, of course, pass along the info to you.

Thanks to the city of Pittsfield and the Mayor's Office, we now have the updated street improvement schedule for this week through next Friday, September 9th. And there are definitely some streets that I'm very happy to see on the list.

Here's the schedule as it stands right now. Keep in mind that inclement weather conditions may mean the schedule could change:

Monday, August 29 : finish pave on Pembroke and Woodlawn avenues, Longview Terrace.

: finish pave on Pembroke and Woodlawn avenues, Longview Terrace. Tuesday, August 30 : finish pave on Smith Street, Beech Grove, and Greendale avenues.

: finish pave on Smith Street, Beech Grove, and Greendale avenues. Wednesday, August 31 : finish pave on Springside Avenue.

: finish pave on Springside Avenue. Friday, September 2 : curbing on Kittredge Road and milling on Asci Drive.

: curbing on Kittredge Road and milling on Asci Drive. Thursday, September 8 - Friday, September 9: milling on Valentine Road from Vin Hebert Boulevard to Lakewood Drive; West Street on both sides from Francis Avenue to approximately 113 West St., and Southern Avenue.

Between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on scheduled work days, on-street parking is prohibited. The city of Pittsfield thanks you for your continued patience.

