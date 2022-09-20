Pittsfield Teen Arrested On Numerous Drug And Weapon Charges

I just learned a startling fact from the Pittsfield Police Department. Are you ready for this one, Berkshire County? The PPD has made 6 arrests in the past 6 months of teenagers whose criminal charges involve firearms in some capacity.

Let me repeat that. 6 arrests involving 6 teenagers within the past 6 months all having a loaded weapon. That's not a good statistic. It seems that more and more weapons are getting into the hands of younger people a lot more easily.

By the way, the 6th arrest? It just happened yesterday. According to a media statement from Captain Gary Traversa and Detective Sergeant Jeffrey Arena of the Pittsfield Police Department, on Monday, September 19th, the Detective Bureau of the PPD received info that a juvenile was in possession of a firearm.

Subsequently, an investigation began and an arrest warrant was issued for the suspect. It was only a matter of time before the 17-year-old male was arrested by members of the PPD Detective Bureau, Drug Unit, and Anti-Crime Unit.

Not only was the suspect in possession of a loaded handgun, but he was also in possession of a considerable amount of cocaine and a sizeable amount of cash. The juvenile is being charged with:

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card

Cocaine Trafficking

Possession of a Firearm while in Commission of a Felony

Violation of Probation

The juvenile was expected to be arraigned in Pittsfield Juvenile Court at some time on Tuesday, September 20th. Police are asking anyone wishing to provide information about this incident to call Officer Virgilio at 413-448-9700 Ext. 607.

