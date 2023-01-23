Pittsfield Trash Pick Up Delayed, Water Main Break Info; More Snow Coming Wednesday

Students who were hoping for a snow day on Friday had to wait until Sunday afternoon when Pittsfield Superintendent Joe Curtis issued his robocall announcing Monday's school closure due to the then impending storm.

In South County, the snowy weather was not enough, however, to close Lee or Lenox public schools.

Pittsfield Trash Pick Up Delayed

Pittsfield residents whose trash pick is normally scheduled for Monday will have to wait until Tuesday as crews could not complete their route due to the inclement weather.

Due to the current winter storm that is expected to continue throughout today, trash and recycling pickup services in the city of Pittsfield will be suspended for today, January 23.

Monday’s route will be completed on Tuesday and this will cause a one-day delay for the remainder of the week.

Water Main Break Information

This is a follow up on the private water line break at Colonial Gardens, located at Highview Drive, that occurred on Sunday, January 22. The property owner has been working towards repairing the break and has been in communication with City of Pittsfield and Town of Dalton Water Departments.

When this break occurred, CodeRED communications were shared with the residents of the impacted neighborhoods. An additional CodeRED message will be shared today. As the work continues, the impacted area has increased. While a shutdown will not be necessary, this break has resulted in discolored water since yesterday and will continue as repairs are underway.

If you experience discoloration in your water, we encourage you to run cold water on your faucets until water clears up. If discoloration does not improve, please contact the Water Department at (413) 499-9339.

If you are not currently signed up for CodeRED notifications, please register here: Community Notification Enrollment (coderedweb.com) Additional updates will be shared as necessary. The City of Pittsfield thanks you for your patience.

More Snow Headed To The Berkshires

Monday's storm caused roads to be slick and most all school districts in the area to close and more snow is on the way.

Watching a potential winter storm. Cloudy with snow developing during the afternoon. High 31F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.

Watching a potential winter storm. A wintry mix in the evening will transition to mainly rain late. Low 29F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches.