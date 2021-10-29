Pittsfield Will Hold Its Trick-Or-Treat Saturday Night… Here’s When You Go!
Here we go! It's Halloween weekend in the Berkshires and the kids are hitting the streets over the next couple of days. Most communities in the Berkshire will hold trick-or-treat on Sunday night, but in Pittsfield... your little ones are going out Saturday night.
Here are the trick-or-treat times for central Berkshire County communities that immediately come to mind...
Trick-or-Treat in Pittsfield is tomorrow night from 5:30 to 7. Lanesborough is holding Trick-or-Treat tomorrow night from 5 to 7. The town of Dalton will have Trick-or-Treat on Sunday from 5:30 to 7 pm. And in Lenox, trick-or-treat will be Sunday from 5:30 to 7 pm.
Here are the trick-or-treat times for some north Berkshire County communities...
Trick-or-treat in North Adams is set for 5:30 to 7 pm on Sunday. Trick-or-treat in Adams is 5:30 to 7:30 pm Sunday, with the Visitor’s Center Parade at 4 pm. Cheshire and Clarksburg both trick-or-treat 5:30 to 7 pm Sunday. And in Williamstown, trick-or-treat is Sunday from 6 to 7:30 pm.
Here are the trick-or-treat times for some south Berkshire County communities...
Trick-or-treat is taking place from 5:30 to 7:30 pm in Great Barrington on Sunday. Trick-or-treat in Lee is 5 to 7 pm Sunday. And in Lenox, the Downtown trick-or-treat is tonight from 5:30 to 7. The town’s regular trick-or-treat will be Sunday from 5:30 to 7 pm.
Here are the rest of the Berkshires' trick-or-treat times...
- Alford: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday
- Becket: 5-7 p.m. Sunday
- Egremont: No town trick or treat.
- Florida: 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday
- Hancock: 5;30 to 7 p.m. Sunday
- Hinsdale: No town trick or treat.
- Monterey: No designated times.
- Mount Washington: No designated times.
- New Ashford: 5-7 p.m. Sunday
- New Marlborough: 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday
- Otis: Drive-thru trick or treat, Friday at 5-7 p.m. Registration required.
- Peru: No trick or treat
- Richmond: 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday
- Sandisfield: Trunk or Treat Trail 1-4 p.m. Sunday
- Savoy: Trunk or Treat event at the park Saturday for residents from 1-3 p.m.
- Sheffield: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday
- Stockbridge: 5-7 p.m. Sunday
- Tyringham: No town trick or treat.
- Washington: No town trick or treat.
- West Stockbridge: 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday
- Windsor: No town-sponsored trick or treat.
And just a final reminder to be very careful if you are driving during trick-or-treat hours. Let's get our kids home safe and happy!