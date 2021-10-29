Pittsfield Will Hold Its Trick-Or-Treat Saturday Night… Here’s When You Go!

Here we go! It's Halloween weekend in the Berkshires and the kids are hitting the streets over the next couple of days. Most communities in the Berkshire will hold trick-or-treat on Sunday night, but in Pittsfield... your little ones are going out Saturday night.

Here are the trick-or-treat times for central Berkshire County communities that immediately come to mind...

Trick-or-Treat in Pittsfield is tomorrow night from 5:30 to 7. Lanesborough is holding Trick-or-Treat tomorrow night from 5 to 7. The town of Dalton will have Trick-or-Treat on Sunday from 5:30 to 7 pm. And in Lenox, trick-or-treat will be Sunday from 5:30 to 7 pm.

Here are the trick-or-treat times for some north Berkshire County communities...

Trick-or-treat in North Adams is set for 5:30 to 7 pm on Sunday. Trick-or-treat in Adams is 5:30 to 7:30 pm Sunday, with the Visitor’s Center Parade at 4 pm. Cheshire and Clarksburg both trick-or-treat 5:30 to 7 pm Sunday. And in Williamstown, trick-or-treat is Sunday from 6 to 7:30 pm.

Here are the trick-or-treat times for some south Berkshire County communities...

Trick-or-treat is taking place from 5:30 to 7:30 pm in Great Barrington on Sunday. Trick-or-treat in Lee is 5 to 7 pm Sunday. And in Lenox, the Downtown trick-or-treat is tonight from 5:30 to 7. The town’s regular trick-or-treat will be Sunday from 5:30 to 7 pm.

Here are the rest of the Berkshires' trick-or-treat times...

Alford: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday Becket: 5-7 p.m. Sunday

5-7 p.m. Sunday Egremont: No town trick or treat.

No town trick or treat. Florida: 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday

6 to 8 p.m. Sunday Hancock: 5;30 to 7 p.m. Sunday

5;30 to 7 p.m. Sunday Hinsdale: No town trick or treat.

No town trick or treat. Monterey: No designated times.

No designated times. Mount Washington: No designated times.

No designated times. New Ashford: 5-7 p.m. Sunday

5-7 p.m. Sunday New Marlborough : 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday

: 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday Otis : Drive-thru trick or treat, Friday at 5-7 p.m. Registration required.

: Drive-thru trick or treat, Friday at 5-7 p.m. Registration required. Peru: No trick or treat

No trick or treat Richmond : 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday

: 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday Sandisfield: Trunk or Treat Trail 1-4 p.m. Sunday

Trunk or Treat Trail 1-4 p.m. Sunday Savoy: Trunk or Treat event at the park Saturday for residents from 1-3 p.m.

Trunk or Treat event at the park Saturday for residents from 1-3 p.m. Sheffield: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday

5:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday Stockbridge: 5-7 p.m. Sunday

5-7 p.m. Sunday Tyringham: No town trick or treat.

No town trick or treat. Washington: No town trick or treat.

No town trick or treat. West Stockbridge : 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday

: 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday Windsor: No town-sponsored trick or treat.

And just a final reminder to be very careful if you are driving during trick-or-treat hours. Let's get our kids home safe and happy!

