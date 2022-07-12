Pittsfield’s Goodwill Store Relocates To Allendale On Saturday

You may have been hearing on Live 95.9 this past week that I will be hanging out at the new location of the Goodwill store and donation center on Saturday from 11-1. The current location of the store in located on Dalton Ave. in the plaza that holds Benson's Pet Center and more.

The good news is that the new location (former Big Lots location) in Allendale will be double the size, and of course, double the bargains. 😂

attachment-IMG_5497 loading...

At Goodwill our mission is to break barriers to independence, and your purchases help achieve that goal. Your purchases go toward funding our training programs for career development, soft skills workshops, and retail or custodial certification classes.

Our programs are available for at-risk students, striving adults, and individuals with disabilities. 79 cents of every dollar you spend in our stores goes back into our community, helping people find jobs.

Stop over to the Allendale Shopping Center in Pittsfield on Saturday for a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11 a.m., tour the new store, sign up to win some gift cards to local establishments, enjoy BBQ from Smokey Divas and watch a step performance by Youth Alive.

If you frequent Marshall's or TJ Maxx, check out Goodwill's retail clothing section, you may like what you see!

attachment-IMG_5498 loading...