This may not seem like the sexiest fun fact in the world. But it is unique given the size of Pittsfield's tallest building. The city isn't exactly known for its skyscrapers as it certainly does not have any. However, its tallest building is most certainly over twice the size of its second tallest in height.

There probably won't be many people thinking a big feat would be to scale the tallest building in Pittsfield. However, there is quite a few people who would definitely love to stay there. In case you weren't aware, the tallest building in Pittsfield, MA is the Holiday Inn & Suites Pittsfield-Berkshires in downtown Pittsfield. You might even pass it quite often without even thinking about it.

The building stands at a total of 173 feet tall. The building is also the former site of the Crowne Plaza hotel. That happens to be twice the size of the next tallest building. The second tallest building(s) in Pittsfield are the Berkshiretown Apartment Towers and the Columbia Arms Housing Authority. All of those stand at just 86 feet tall. Of course, if you multiply that by two, that is 172 feet, which is less than 173.

Now that we're done with that math quiz, another fun fact is that the tallest building in Pittsfield is also taller than two states' tallest buildings. Wyoming's tallest building in the city of Laramie on the campus of the University of Wyoming, stands at 146 feet tall.

And the shortest, tallest building of any state is in Vermont. The Decker Towers in Burlington, VT stand at 124 feet tall.

So there is some fun trivia, Pittsfield. Your cities tallest building is taller than the tallest building of two states in the U.S. Do with that information what you will.

