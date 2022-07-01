&#8216;Placita Latina Restaurant And Market&#8217; Set To Open In Former J. Allens Spot On North Street In Pittsfield

‘Placita Latina Restaurant And Market’ Set To Open In Former J. Allens Spot On North Street In Pittsfield

There is nothing more sad than an empty storefront in a city, especially on the main drag. J. Allen's Clubhouse grill had occupied 41 North St. in Pittsfield from 2013 to 2019, before that Brulee's operated a restaurant there, albeit short lived, and many before that including Bobby Hudpucker's.

J. Allen's had abruptly shuttered its doors in 2019 and nothing has occupied that space since. Pre-pandemic it was rumored that a brewery/restaurant was supposed to go in there but never came into fruition.

We had taken a poll on what Live 95.9 listeners wanted to see in that spot and the results were as follows:

43% wanted a restaurant

26% wanted a bar/brewery

11% wanted indoor golf

5% wanted a clothing retailer

15% wanted "other".

Well, driving on North St. just the other day I saw some signage indicating that a restaurant and market was soon to come. So, after 3 plus years, it looks as though there is a plan for 41 North St.

loading...

INTRODUCING PLACITA LATINA RESTARAUNT AND MARKET

loading...

I was surprised to learn if you googled just "placita" it came right up with a Facebook page and phone number!

Marjo and I were joking around about how often I boast about being in AP Spanish in high school but had trouble translating "Placita's" Facebook page

It looks as though it will be a Salvadoran restaurant along with a market offering products from Central America. Pretty cool.

I cannot find information, however, when it will be opening.

Also coming to Pittsfield soon will be a BBQ restaurant in the former Portsmitt's location on Peck's road and a chain Mexican restaurant will occupy the former Papa Gino's spot on Merrill Rd.

Plus, the new indoor playground and birthday party spot in the former Retro Fitness!

15 Ways You Can Help People in Ukraine Right Now

As Americans watch events unfold in Ukraine, many wonder how they can help. Below is a list of organizations responding to the crisis in Ukraine along with information on how you can support their various missions. 
Filed Under: New Restaurant, Pittsfield
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top