Country superstar Garth Brooks is scheduled to play Gillette Stadium this coming October. However, if you were planning on seeing the show, keep your fingers crossed!

Western Mass News is reporting that Mr. Brooks has recently said he will be reassessing whether to continue his stadium tour because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

Yes, sad but true, Garth Brooks may be hitting pause on his current tour. Following his August 14 show in Lincoln, Nebraska(which is SOLD OUT by the way), Brooks will take a three-week break while his management team reassesses how to proceed. That's according to Brooks' representative.

Also, they're halting ticket sales for his show in Seattle scheduled for September 4. No word yet on the Gillette Stadium show set for October 9 in Foxborough. As for the remainder of the tour dates, Brooks was also scheduled to perform in Cincinnati, Charlotte, and Baltimore. Those stops remain up in the air, as well.

In a statement, Garth had this to say:

It breaks my heart to see city after city go on sale and then have to ask those sweet people and the venues to reschedule. We have a three week window coming up where we, as a group, will assess the remainder of the stadium tour this year. It’s humbling to see people put this much faith in you as an artist, and it kills me to think I am letting them down.

We'll see what the future holds for Garth Brooks and his 2021 concert tour. Hopefully, things will work out. For more on the story, visit Western Mass News' website here.

