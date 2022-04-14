Planning A Trip To Fenway To See The Sox? Expect Some Big Changes

Great news for all of you Boston Red Sox fans here in Berkshire County! If you were maybe planning a trip to Fenway Park during the 2022 baseball season, prepare yourself. There have been some changes and some big improvements.

For whatever reason(probably due in some part to nostalgia, I'll bet), many baseball fans hate change. Especially when it comes to their favorite ballpark. But sometimes change is good. Case in point: The newly revised and updated Fenway Park.

Check this out(and say it out loud): The Truly Terrace. The Truly Terrace is a new, almost 9,000 square feet open-air concourse behind certain Bleacher sections with barstool seating, standing room areas, new bathrooms, new food and drink offerings, and a visual recognition self-checkout system.

Also new for '22, Fenway is now cashless. That's right. Fenway has made the transition to accepting only credit cards or touchless Smartphone payments to speed-up service.

Fenway Park has also installed new video boards that will be able to display more screen information such as batter stats and updated team lineups. In addition, two new LED boards have been installed that run nearly 50 feet long and will display all sorts of info(like starting pitcher stats, etc.) during the game!

And that's literally just the tip of the iceberg, folks. There are going to be some new tasty treats like Buffalo Chicken Spring Rolls, Fluffer Nutter Fries, and a Jalapeno Cheetos Hot Dog!!

For more info on the new and updated Fenway Park, check out Major League Baseball's website here and get ready for some fun at the ballpark!

LOOK: MLB history from the year you were born Stacker compiled key moments from Major League Baseball's history over the past 100 years. Using a variety of sources from Major League Baseball (MLB) record books, the Baseball Hall of Fame, and audio and video from events, we've listed the iconic moments that shaped a sport and a nation. Read through to find out what happened in MLB history the year you were born.

CHECK IT OUT: 100 sports records and the stories behind them

KEEP READING: Here are 50 of the most famous sports goofs