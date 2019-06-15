Plastic Free July is The Topic of Green Drinks Gathering

The Plastic Free July Challenge will be featured at the Pittsfield Green Drinks June meeting on Tuesday, June 18 starting at 5:15 pm at J Allen's Clubhouse on 41 North Street in Pittsfield, MA (in the back room).

Berkshire Environmental Action Team (BEAT) Education & Outreach Coordinator Elizabeth Orenstein says "plastic products and materials are everywhere but they have a huge negative impact on the environment. Mary Stucklen, of the Berkshire Zero Waste Initiative, will present simple swaps to reduce your plastic waste easily and provide hands-on examples for the audience."

Stucklen is a local organizer and zero-waste advocate who loves helping her community mitigate their impact on the earth. She is director of the Berkshire Zero Waste Initiative, a new program from the Berkshire Environmental Action Team (BEAT). If you have a question about reducing plastic waste, Mary has the answer for you!

Pittsfield Green Drinks is an informal gathering on the third Tuesday of the month. These nights are open to everyone with any environmental interest. The drinks aren’t green but the conversations are. Bring your questions!

Pittsfield Green Drinks is sponsored by the Berkshire Environmental Action Team (BEAT). For more information about Pittsfield Green Drinks, contact Elizabeth Orenstein elizabeth@thebeatnews.orgor (413) 717-1255.

